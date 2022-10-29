Another month, another streaming slate! Disney+ has a lot of new releases in November 2022, gearing up for the holiday season. One notable new show, The Santa Clauses where Tim Allen reprises his role as Santa for one last ride.

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic,” the streaming service’s official description reads. “Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

The actor’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick plays his daughter in the show, Sandra.

“I wanted to put my youngest daughter as an elf, just so she’d see herself in a movie. But as she was reading for that, she read so well that they said, ‘We’d like to read her for more of a part.’ I said, ‘Whatever you want to do. I want nothing to do with it. I don’t want to pitch my daughter for a part in the movie.’ But she ended up moving to the high ranks,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. “They loved how she read, loved it so much, because she’s playing a 13-year-old girl and she is 13. They ended up casting her as Santa’s daughter. It was a surprise but it became the most amazing experience.”

During the same interview, Tim recalled putting the Santa suit on once again, explaining that “it does feel like Santa’s in the room.”

The Toy Story alum added, “As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids. When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there’s big smiles on people’s faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that.

While the Santa Clauses series is just one exciting thing coming to Disney+ this month, there are more releases on Hulu, too. Scroll through our gallery for Disney+ and Hulu’s full November 2022 streaming slate.

