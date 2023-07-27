A long time coming? Do Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn) end up together following the Zoey 102 reunion movie? While their characters start the film in other relationships — Zoey hires an actor to play her boyfriend for Logan (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn’s (Erin Sanders) wedding weekend — fate just might have bought them back together again.

Keep reading for Zoey 102 movie spoilers and find out where Zoey and Chase stand.

What Happened Between Zoey and Chase on ‘Zoey 101’?

Zoey 101 aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, and during its tenure, all fans wanted was for Zoey and Chase to get together for real. After various seasons of things getting in the way of their relationship, the series ended with Zoey and Chase finally getting together. Zoey, for her part, invited Chase to spend the summer with her in Hawaii as a couple.

Ten years after the show’s finale aired, some of the cast reunited for a short film, which showed Chase proposing to another girl. However, Michael (Christopher Massey) breaks up the romantic moment and reveals that he opened the infamous Pacific Coast Academy time capsule to find a message from Zoey revealing her feelings for Chase. Dumbfounded, Chase breaks off his relationship to go find Zoey.

Flash forward to July 2023, when the Zoey 102 movie premiered. Zoey and Chase still are not together and it’s revealed that she abandoned him in Hawaii after they first got together. That being said, Zoey told Chase that it’s always been him and they kiss.

Did Zoey and Chase End Up Together in ‘Zoey 102’?

After Logan and Quinn’s wedding shenanigans, Zoey admits to hiring a fake boyfriend for the weekend. Subsequently, Chase reveals that he and his girlfriend had broken up. Together, they devise a plan to get Logan and Quinn married at Pacific Coast Academy — where it all started for the entire gang.

After the ceremony, Chase and Zoey dance together and reveal their true feelings for each other, sharing another kiss.

“I hope that you’re in it because I love you Zoey, and I always have,” Chase shares. Zoey replies, “I love you, too.”

