Joining the Pacific Coast Academy crew! The fan-favorite characters from Zoey 101 are headed for a reunion as Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood) gear up for their wedding in the upcoming Paramount+ movie Zoey 102, set to premiere on Thursday, July 27.

Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are also set to reprise their roles from the original Nickelodeon series, which aired from 2005 to 2008.

“I have to pinch myself because it’s something we’ve worked on really hard for years to get, being patient to make sure it’s right, putting the right things in place. And then, it’s like a dream come true,” Jamie Lynn told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 about the film. “It’s this thing you’ve been talking about and working on and trying to bring to life. The first day I walked on set, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we really did it. We’re here, we’re doing it,’ so it is surreal. It was like a pinch-me moment a lot of times.”

She continued, “Zoey was part of my childhood. We grew up together. I was so ingrained in that character, so revisiting her was something I always dreamed of. But I was like, ‘Can that really ever happen? In what world, dude?’ Who gets to do something like that twice? It’s one of those things that I wasn’t sure if it could ever happen, but I always dreamed of being able to do it and see where she is.”

Other than seeing where Zoey and the gang are up to now, the title character will also be forced to reunite with Chase, her old flame, after nearly a decade. Zoey will also catch up with her former schoolmates, who are all at different stages of their lives. While some former Zoey 101 stars aren’t appearing in the film — like Paul Butcher, Victoria Justice and Austin Butler — Jamie Lynn told ET that they’ll “always” be a part of the Zoey 101 family.

“They’re all doing so well in their careers and we have nothing but love and support for them,” the actress shared. “And hopefully, they get to be a part of the continuation of Zoey’s story if we get to do this whole new Zoey era. I just think it’s a testament to a magical lightning in a bottle of spirits we had.”

That being said, there are a ton of new characters joining the film. Click through our gallery to meet them all.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.