Just call her Charli D’Amelio, the singer! During The D’Amelio Show season 2, which premiered via Hulu in September 2022, the Connecticut native revealed her plans to release music.

“The latest thing that I’ve been working on quietly is music. I went to the recording studio a few times to work on singing and it was on my terms, which was really nice,” Charli revealed during one of her confessionals. “As of right now, it’s just easier [not to tell anyone] because I trust myself and my parents that I keep it between just us. I even wanted to keep it from [sister] Dixie [D’Amelio].”

Keep reading for more details on Charli’s singing career.

Does Charli D’Amelio Have a Singing Career?

Charli shared her desire to release music during the first episode of The D’Amelio Show season 2. She continued to speak about making music as the season went on.

“I had been talking about singing for a while but it had never been something that I could take seriously just because I didn’t want to step on toes,” Charli explained during her confessional in the second episode. “It’s not like Dixie is Charli’s sister anymore. She has her own stuff going on. I think realizing that, and understanding that it’s not fair to myself to not do anything because other people are doing it and depriving myself of ever getting out of that little box that I was put in when it was 15. But right now, I would rather keep it to myself.”

Why Didn’t Charli D’Amelio Tell Dixie About Her Singing Career?

“If I end up hating it, and it’s not something that I want to do, I don’t want to be tied to a contract where I have to put things out that I’m not happy with, or that I don’t like or if I don’t want to go to the studio for a bit,” she explained to her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. “Sometimes we just want to do things because we enjoy doing them. So, I feel like keeping it quiet is definitely the right choice to make.”

While Marc said it wasn’t a big deal to keep the music thing quiet, Heidi made it clear that she did “not agree with not telling Dixie.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.