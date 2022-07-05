Does Finn Wolfhard have tattoos? Stranger Things fans are used to seeing the actor as the squeaky-clean Mike Wheeler on TV, but it appears he might be inked up in real life. Keep reading for more details about Finn’s possible tattoos.

Does Finn Wolfhard Have a Tattoo on His Arm?

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared to have a tattoo on his upper right arm after photographer Michael Schwartz took to Instagram in June 2022 and shared some outtakes from a photo shoot they did together. Some of Finn’s diehard followers started questioning the tattoo. However, the photographer played coy.

“WAIT SO FINN DOES [have] A TATTOO,” one Instagram user declared. Michael responded, “You gotta ask Finn. ;)”

Another questioned, “STOP PLEASE TELL US WHAT THAT TATTOO IS,” to which the photographer wrote back with a series of emoji. After the pictures went viral, one TikTok user claimed that “Finn has had this tattoo for over a year.”

What Has Finn Wolfhard Said About His Tattoo?

Finn, for his part, has stayed tight-lipped about the ink design. In fact, it appeared that fans didn’t even know he had it. Prior to his apparent tattoo being revealed, Finn expressed his desire to get one during an interview with WIRED from July 2019.

“I am looking to get a tattoo on my face,” he joked at the time. “Real answer: I am going to get a tattoo of my brother’s name.”

Does Finn Wolfhard Have Multiple Tattoos?

It’s unclear if Finn ever did get a tattoo of his brother’s name, but in the past, he did share some images of other tattoos on social media. Albeit, they may not have been real. For example, Finn — alongside Stranger Things costars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton — showed off a pizza tattoo in June 2017.

“Just wrapped! Got some matching 2-week tattoos with some people I love,” he captioned an Instagram post. It appeared that this particular ink was Henna.

A second post from January 2022, was a photo of the Batman villain The Joker alongside a caption reading, “I love my new tattoo.” Fans in the comments section were quick to wonder if it was real or fake. However, Finn has yet to explain. Here’s to hoping he shares more tattoo details in the future!

