Time to shine! Dove Cameron arrived at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, and slayed the red carpet. The former Disney Channel star stunned in black and leather ahead of her pre-show performance.

Dove’s appearance at the star-studded ceremony came days after the songstress released her meaningful new single, “Breakfast,” on August 23.

“With this video, I want to show the disturbing contrast between stylized femininity and masculine power and the gender stereotypes that plague our social commentary. I want the audience to notice how strange it is to watch the roles be reversed and it was important to highlight how ingrained these roles really are in our nervous systems,” the songstress said about the song’s video in a press release.”This is a video to remind us that ‘how it’s always been’ should never be a reason for desensitization or upholding broken systems. Hopefully by re-contextualizing these familiar scenes, this video will encourage people to vote for a world where we leave gender discrimination as a thing of the past and stop bringing the past into the present.”

This single is just one of the powerful tunes that the Descendants alum has released amid her latest musical era. And this time, she’s not holding back!

“I can’t explain to you guys how meaningful this new era of music is for me. I finally feel like I’m creating as *~myself~* , not as the person I perceive people want me to be,” Dove shared via Twitter in December 2021, teasing her forthcoming EP. “It’s so much more personal and empowered & it feels like I’m doing it for the first time. Totally new.”

Earlier this year, Dove made headlines with her song “Boyfriend,” which went viral on social media following its release in March. “I’ve gone from the girl next door to the bad girl next door,” the actress joked with the Los Angeles Times in June.

Scroll through our gallery to see Dove at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.