New year, new hair! Dove Cameron is back to blonde after rocking dark hair for the past few years — and we’re NGL, we kind of missed the lighter locks. Keep reading to see photos of the former Disney star’s new look.

Dove debuted her new look on her 28th birthday on January 15, 2024. The Descendants star posted multiple Instagram shots of her newly dyed warm golden blonde hair, writing as the caption: “hello strangers, it is my birthday.” See the photos here.

Along with the new hairdo, Dove also debuted a giant back tattoo in the photos, which resemble a gothic depiction of wings.

ICYMI, the Schmigadoon! actress has been rocking dark hair since 2021, which came as a huge shock to fans as she was known for her signature white-blonde hair while on Disney Channel.

“I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me,” Dove told E! News in August 2022. “I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde.”

The songstress added, “When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be. I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It’s wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us.”

It appears she was ready to reclaim blonde, and fans could not be more supportive — with comments underneath her recent birthday post exclaiming that “BLONDE DOVE IS BACK”.

Although the “boyfriend” singer got her start on Disney Channel, she explained during a 2022 interview with LA Times that she never felt like a “Disney girl.”

“I never had that moment where I was like, ‘I’m a Disney girl,’” she explained. “I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena [Gomez] or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, you and me — same.”

The Liv and Maddie star said she was “always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in. I had huge imposter syndrome.”

“So I don’t really look to anybody else for a roadmap,” she continued. “I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total f—ing accident.”

