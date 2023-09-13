She never misses! Dove Cameron is a total red carpet queen, and her constantly-stunning outfits prove it. The actress walked the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Tuesday, September 12, and looked like a total star.

The songstress wore a stunning black gown to the 2023 award show. ICYMI, Dove is nominated in the Video for Good category for her single “Breakfast,” which was released in June 2022.

“I wrote ‘Breakfast’ around the same time I wrote ‘Boyfriend’, at a time when I was feeling incredibly disempowered as a young woman,” she told Vogue in August 2022 of the song. “I was just expressing my feelings of being discounted or cajoled or underestimated, and thinking, ‘What the f–k is this power dynamic between men and women that constantly leaves women getting the s–tty end of the stick?'”

From the sound of it, there are definitely more bops to come from Dove in the near future as the songstress has teased her forthcoming debut album.

“It’ll be out this year, no questions asked. I’ve been promising that for way too f–king long,” she told People in February 2023 of the highly anticipated record.

However, it’s been hard for her to narrow down the tracks that will actually be released.

“I have just narrowed it down from about 60 songs that I have written. I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia [Records] is being reasonable. I’m being unreasonable,” Dove explained to Variety in July 2023. “I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t I just left the studio last night at midnight while I’m in L.A.”

She doubled-down noting that the record is “definitely” coming the year. “I can say it’s very soon. I was working against a deadline that might have pushed it to next year but I fixed it,” she added at the time.

Click through our gallery to see photos of Dove’s red carpet looks.

