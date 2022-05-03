Following their October 2020 split, Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty made their 2022 Met Gala debuts separately and we’re not crying, you’re crying. Thomas stunned in Dior, while Dove sparkled in Iris van Herpen.

Thomas, who now stars in the newest reprisal of Gossip Girl, is known for his role in Descendants — and maybe even more well known for his public relationship with the fellow Descendants actress Dove Cameron. The couple broke up after nearly three years together.

Dove confirmed the separation via Instagram Stories in December 2020, stating: “Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.”

“In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Since their breakup, Thomas has started dating model Yasmin Wijnaldum after news broke in March 2021 that the couple shared a kiss while enjoying a meal in New York City. Nearly one month later, the pair started showcasing their love for one another on social media.

Although Thomas has appeared to move on, it does not look like there are any hard feelings between him and Dove. While he’s stayed pretty quiet on social media about the breakup, Dove has started to open up about what went wrong in their relationship. During an April 2021 interview with NYLON, the Disney actress said that the breakup “was completely out of nowhere.”

“I’m never ever going to go into the specifics of my most recent breakup,” she told Access in an April 2021 interview. “I never will because it’s too personal to me, and because we both care about each other so much still. We’re still friends, I still love the living daylights out of him.”

Scroll through our gallery to see both Dove and Thomas make his 2022 Met Gala debut.

