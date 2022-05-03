Saying goodbye to Riverdale and hello to New York City! Some of the Riverdale stars returned to the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, and totally stole the show.

Camila Mendes walked the red carpet looking gorgeous in gold, while Cole Sprouse stepped out sparkling in silver. The entire cast exceeded all expectations and we can’t get over it!

Lili Reinhart, for one, celebrated her 25th birthday at the Met Gala in September 2021 while wearing a meaningful pink gown that went along with the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

“I’m wearing a garden,” the actress told red carpet host Emma Chamberlain during an interview for the Vogue YouTube channel at the time. “This is Christian Siriano and it has the state flower for all the United States. So, that’s my American tribute.”

Lili added, “This is, kind of, like the first time I’m dressing up after the pandemic — most of us, I think. I’m just happy, grateful. This is the coolest thing in the world so I’m just happy and grateful to be here.”

Prior to her 2021 appearance, Lili walked two Met Gala red carpets with ex-boyfriend and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

“The whole experience is a little bit surreal,” she told W Magazine while attending the 2018 event. “I feel very honored to be around so many people that I idolize, who are artists. I love to be around artists, and to be around the biggest and brightest, it’s just … ”

This year’s event was hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside fashion designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour. The theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and guests were invited to dress up in looks that reflected “Gilded Glamour.”

Since the show’s premiere in 2017, the cast has received annual invites to the star-studded event. While not everyone appears each year, some of the celebs have definitely had epic red carpet moments while walking up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps — this year was no different. They didn’t miss the “Gilded Glamour” memo and slayed their outfits!

