It doesn’t get more nostalgic than this! Drew Seeley recently opened up about working with Selena Gomez on the 2008 film Another Cinderella Story, and the triple threat couldn’t stop gushing over his former costar.

“It was great, she was awesome,” the 37-year-old told Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano during a new episode of her YouTube series “Christy’s Kitchen Throwback” about working with the songstress. “She was great singer, dancer and very kind and not entitled at all, which I love.”

As fans know, Drew and Selena’s fan-favorite flick was a modern take on the classic fairytale Cinderella. The film followed Mary (played by Selena) who dreamed of becoming a famous dancer. When she met famous popstar Joey Parker (played by Drew), all Mary’s dreams came true. The two not only fell in love in the end of the movie, but Mary was accepted into dance school.

To honor the film, Drew and Christy teamed up to make their own version of the shrimp tacos that played a minor part in the film. They also played a game called “The Throwback Throwdown Challenge.” The rules were simple, Drew had to get all the trivia questions right about his career or eat a whole octopus — ew — if he was wrong. Naturally, fans were shook, but couldn’t wait to see the High School Musical alum take on this challenge.

Drew not only remembered the entire song his character sang at the end of Another Cinderella Story, but revealed that he cowrote the iconic HSM song “Get’cha Head In The Game.” In the end, Drew and Christy unfortunately had to eat the octopus because the actor couldn’t remember what songs were on Mary’s Zune in Another Cinderella Story. Some fans may remember that the tracks included “Pon De Replay” by Rihanna, “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira, “She Wants To Move” by N.E.R.D and “All Falls Down” by Kanye West.

