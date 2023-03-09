The twins had a major glow up! They might have been the nerdy boys of Disney Channel during their Suite Life of Zack and Cody days, but Dylan and Cole Sprouse have since become total hotties in their own right. Keep reading for more details about the brothers’ heights.

How Tall Are Dylan and Cole Sprouse?

They may be twins, but the siblings aren’t actually the same height. Cole comes in at a reported six feet tall while his brother, Dylan, is a bit shorter at a reported 5-foot-11.

What Have Dylan and Cole Sprouse Said About Their Heights?

While they haven’t spoken much about their heights publicly, the boys have chatted in various interviews about growing up in the public eye. Before moving on from the Disney Channel and working on solo acting projects, the twins starred in the Suite Life of Zack and Cody and its spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deck.

“Having an identical twin next to me going through the same exact experiences in a very similar way with a very similar point of view is therapeutic,” Cole told Variety in August 2019. “When you’re a child actor, you’re a minor, and so a lot of the larger business decisions that are controlling your career are done outside of your own agency. One of the dangers of, at least, my position, which was a sitcom inside of a sound stage for nine years with Disney Channel, you’re raised in such an insular environment that you forget what real human experience or boots on the ground actually looks like.”

The Riverdale star continued, “I also had the luxury of being identified as a duo for a long time because of my brother. I think a lot of people thought that my brother and I had only ever shared roles or done roles side by side when we were kids. But we did a lot of roles separately when we were kids.”

Now, they’re notable names as solo acts. Although, fans do love seeing them together from time to time!

Photos of the Sprouse twins with other stars —proving how tall they really are.

