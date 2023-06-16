Here comes the bride! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are gearing up to tie the knot following a secret proposal. The couple, who started dating in 2018, got engaged in September 2022, but didn’t announce the news publicly until June 2023.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained during an interview with V Magazine in June 2023. Barbara added, “Also, we just want to do it on our time.”

Prior to the couple confirming their engagement, fans started to speculate that they were getting married after seeing Barbara out and about in early 2023 with a ring on that finger. However, the duo stayed tight-lipped about the next steps in their relationship.

“I’m really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding,” Barbara shared in the same V Magazine article. “I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

Their relationship started in June 2018, months after the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star slid into the model’s Instagram DMs.

“She followed me, so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll give her something.’ And I slid into her DMs,” Dylan told W Magazine in February 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Barbara replied, confirming, “I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

They’ve been going strong ever since.

When it comes to their impending nuptials, Dylan and Barbara are looking forward to combining their cultures for a sure-to-be stunning ceremony in Hungary.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way,” Barbara shared with V Magazine. “I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Dylan and Barbara’s wedding so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.