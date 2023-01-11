Selena Gomez continues to kill the red carpet game! The Selena + Chef star looked like a beauty at the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a gorgeous black gown with purple accents and we cannot get enough! Keep reading to see photos of her look from the star-studded night.

For the first time, the singer-actress is nominated ​for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category ​for her role in Only Murders In the Building. Following the 2023 nomination news, the singer shared some footage from an old interview in which she expressed her desire to one day be up for ​the award.

“I think it would be an honor [ton win a Grammy award], of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so — it would be nice,” she told KTLA in 2011.

She reposted the clip via TikTok in December 2022, writing in her caption, “Dreams do come true!!” alongside a clip from the interview. “GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream.”

In addition to playing Mabel Mora on the Hulu series, Selena is also an executive producer, and her nomination is among four that the show has received this year. Only Murders costars and fellow executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short are also up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and the show is a contender for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Prior to the Golden Globes, Selena celebrated the 2023 new year with some of her best friends including Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. The songstress posted multiple photos from the tropical vacation, where Selena and Nicola rang in the year wearing matching Valentino dresses on a yacht. Casual.

Along with returning for season 3 of Only Murders, fans of Selena are also waiting for the Disney alum to release new music in 2023. She teased new music on the way in an interview with Variety in December 2022, describing it as “powerful, empowering” and “really happy.”

“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” Selena said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Selena at the 2023 Golden Globes.

