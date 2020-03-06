Get ready, Disney Channel fans, because the ZOMBIES 2 cast is about to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their song “Flesh and Bone” on Friday, March 13, and J-14 has an exclusive look. Make sure to watch the video above!

Stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, James Godfrey, Pearce Joza, Chandler Kinney and Baby Ariel showed off their close bond, and took viewers out of Seabrook and into the recording studio. Plus, the cast gave their biggest fans an inside look into their dance rehearsals for the number, which featured the cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves coming together to stand up for what they believe in!

Make sure to check out the full video on Friday, March 13, on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube.

