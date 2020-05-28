On Wednesday, May 27, Lady Gaga took to Instagram and debuted a massive Chromatica-themed delivery truck. The songstress told fans that she planned to deliver the upcoming album — set to be released on Friday, May 29 — “to every retailer around the world.”

“In Chromatica time and distance do not exist,” Gaga captioned the series of snaps, which showed her wearing a hot pink and spiked face mask.

After the photos of her delivery truck went viral, some fans took to Twitter and pranked FedEx by writing false claims against the singer, as if she was a reckless delivery driver.

“This woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read ‘P**YWGN’ please do something immediately,” one fan tweeted at the company, alongside a photo of Gaga behind the wheel of her delivery truck. The company was quick to reply with, “Hello, this is Lisa. I’m sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station.”

But that’s not all! Another fan claimed that the “Born This Way” musician “threw a package at my head and called me the F word!” Once again, the company provided a reply.

“Hello, this is Sara. I truly apologize for the trouble. Please DM your name, address, city, state, zip code, tracking number or the truck number, license plate, date/time of occurrence, phone number, and email address. I will be happy to research,” FedEx wrote back.

Hello, this is Sara. I truly apologize for the trouble. Please DM your name, address, city, state, zip code, tracking number or the truck number, license plate, date/time of occurrence, phone number, and email address. I will be happy to research. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) May 27, 2020

Naturally, fans are living for the delivery service’s constant responses.

“We would like to help as well. Our mentor wasn‘t meant to disturb anyone. She was delivering kindness music,” one person added, seemingly apologizing on behalf of Gaga.

As fans know, this prank came just after the 34-year-old pulled a practical joke of her own. In order to ensure that fans listened to her new upbeat and inspirational bop, “Rain On Me,” Mother Monster teamed up with Ariana Grande and turned into weather girls to show how “thirsty” they were for people to stream their track.

“The people are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth,” Gaga said in the now-viral video. “Are we thirsty or what?”

“Oh, we are thirsty indeed!” Ari hilariously quipped back.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.