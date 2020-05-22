When it came to writing songs for her upcoming album, Chromatica, Lady Gaga looked for inspiration from her past relationships. During a recent interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the 34-year-old hinted that her breakups led to some of the songs on the record.

“The sound, the music, being myself. How can I take something that’s extremely painful for me and find the one piece of it that’s universally human and help somebody else? And then see what it sounds like,” she said.

Then, Gaga even teased one of her sure-to-be amazing tracks, called “Free Woman.”

“I’m not nothing without a steady hand / I’m not nothing unless I know I can,” her lyrics read. “I’m still something if I don’t got a man / I’m a free woman.”

As fans know, the pop star is currently in a relationship with tech giant Michael Polansky. Her Beats 1 interview came a little over a month after she revealed that she was ready to settle down and have kids with her man.

“Marriage,” she told InStyle when asked what she wants most in life. “More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation. I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

She continued at the time, “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”

