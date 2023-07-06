Florence Pugh can rock any hairdo! From her iconic blonde locks to her newly debuted shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala, it’s honestly impressive. Keep reading to see photos of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s hair transformation over the years.

The British actress isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk — and won’t stand for the online criticism that usually follows.

“We are human, we are bodies,” Florence said of her carefree and confident nature during an interview with Vogue in January 2023. “Yes, I can put makeup on and look good for a premiere. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get spots when I’m stressed. I think that attitude definitely has trickled down from when I was a child.”

She also addressed the public outcry over her 2022 “free the nipple” movement with Vogue.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

ICYMI, Florence is one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood right now — booking roles left and right, from epic franchises like Black Widow and Dune to Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women and Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated film Oppenheimer.

Other notable roles of Florence’s include Midsommar, Don’t Worry Darling and 2023’s A Good Person — which she actually chopped her hair for while filming!

“I was so excited,” she said of the cut during an interview with Collider in March 2023. “It was an idea I had that I wanted us to meet her a year later and her be a completely changed person, and her actually willingly chopping that piece of herself off. I was so pumped. I was so excited to chop it because then I really felt like I could get into Allison [her character from A Good Person]. Like, I knew that once that hair was gone, I knew exactly… I felt her, I was her. And I was so excited to do it, and I was so excited to do it on camera.”

Click through our gallery to uncover Florence’s best hair transformations over the year.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.