Lookin’ good, darling! Harry Styles is looking super stylish on the press tour for his movie Don’t Worry Darling and absolutely no one is surprised. Keep reading to uncover photos of his hottest looks.

If you somehow didn’t know, Harry is Hollywood’s most recent singer-turned-actor, starring in director Olivia Wilde‘s film, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. The movie premiered in theaters on September 23. While it has been under intense scrutiny because of the reported drama between cast members, the “Sign of the Times” singer has remained positive about the experience.

“My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie,” Harry explained at the Venice Film Festival prior to the release of Don’t Worry Darling, as costar Chris Pine silently stared (and disassociated) into the distance next to him. “Like, you know, go to the theater film movie. You know, kind of the reason why you go to watch something on the big screen.” Sure, Harry!

In a different interview from the festival, Harry reflected on his own art-making process. “Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said, adding, “It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world [of Don’t Worry Darling] is supposedly so perfect; it was fun to play pretend in it. It’s like driving fun cars, a lot of fun stuff as well. We were lucky to have that world built so well around us, so we could play in reality instead of pretending everything was nice.”

The “As It Was” singer further explained that making music “is a really personal thing” and there are aspects of acting where he draws from personal experiences “a bit” — but for the most part “you’re pretending to play someone else.”

Harry continued, “That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Harry’s best looks during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.