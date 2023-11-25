Is Florence Pugh tall or puny? The Don’t Worry Darling actress has had her fair share of famous costars, from Harry Styles to Timothée Chalamet to Cillian Murphy. But were any of her famous cast mates taller or shorter than Florence? Keep reading to uncover her height and photos of the actress next to her costars, friends and more.

How Tall Is Florence Pugh?

Florence’s height is 5-foot-4, so she’s pretty short compared to most of her former costars. For instance, Harry is 6-foot exactly, and Timothée is 5-foot-10.

ICYMI, the British actress made her big-screen debut in the 2016 film Lady Macbeth, and since then she’s been slaying the entertainment industry with roles in some major movies, including Midsommar, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women, Oppenheimer, Black Widow, Dune: Part Two and so much more.

“I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life,” Florence said during her June 2020 Elle cover shoot, getting candid about her whirlwind rise to fame. “I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.”

Florence is set to reunite with her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet once again in Dune: Part Two, alongside other huge Hollywood names such as Zendaya and Austin Butler. She spoke about what that experience was like for her during an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2023.

“To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] — they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just — they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the “young Hollywood” of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling.

