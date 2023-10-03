Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are BFF goals. The two Oscar-nominated actors were matching in Barbie pink at Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2023, and we have the pictures *and* the details on their adorable friendship. Keep reading to see all the photos!

Where Did Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Wear Matching Outfits?

For Valentino’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, both Florence and Andrew wore the luxury brand while sitting front row at the October 1 show in matching pink outfits. The Don’t Worry Darling actress looked gorgeous in a light pink blazer, wide-leg pants, and a bow-shaped bralette, while Andrew looked handsome as ever in a long pink trench coat, complementing Florence perfectly.

Both actors work closely with the brand, with Flo most recently being named the face of Valentino Beauty in May 2023.

On top of that, one of Flo’s most well known fashion looks happened at another Valentino show in July 2022. The Little Women actress hit back at body-shamers who slammed her for wearing a hot pink sheer gown.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” she captioned a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

She concluded the caption, writing, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Are Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Dating?

Andrew and Flo are not dating, but appear to be close friends. They have been working together for the past year on an upcoming romance movie titled We Live in Time. Benedict Cumberbatch serves as the movie’s executive producer, along with producers Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland with Guy Heeley.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being described “as a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story,” according to Deadline.

Click through our gallery to see photos of Andrew and Florence matching in pink at 2023’s Paris Fashion Week.

