OK, The Boys fans, will there be more Gen V in the future? The Prime Video spinoff series premiered in September 2023, and followed the students of Godolkin University, a college for superheroes that is as raunchy as it is bloody. Following the success of the show, fans are already wondering about second season! Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of Gen V.

Will There Be a ‘Gen V’ Season 2?

Prime Video has not renewed Gen V as of yet, but the show only just premiered its first three episode on September 29, 2023.

Gen V takes places directly after the events of The Boys season 3. The show is “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International),” Deadline reported in July 2022, noting that the college-aged superheroes will be “competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Gen V’?

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Jaz Sinclair stars as the show’s main protagonist, Marie Moreau, a blood-bending superhero with a tragic past. Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer, Marie’s roommate with an ability to “get small,” while Chance Perdomo stars as fellow student Andre Anderson, Maddie Phillips is Cate Dunlap, Patrick Schwarzenegger is Luke Riordan a.k.a. “Golden Boy” and London Thor and Derek Luh share a role as Jordan Li.

Following the show’s casting announcement in May 2022, the actors behind Gen V promised viewers in a social media video that their series would be “a rollercoaster” that’s “filled with blood, guts and everything else.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of this show and I’m so excited for you guys to watch it,” Jaz shared in the social media announcement. “There’s love, and beautiful relationships, and tons of action and superheroes.”

ICYMI, Jaz was the first to be cast in The Boys spinoff March 2021 alongside Lizze.

“Manifestation is real kids. Are you freaking kidding me!!!!!!! Literally a dream come true!!!!” Jaz shared on Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of this project and I have never been more excited about playing a character ever. She is indeed a badass and that’s all I’m gonna say about that. I’ve got a heart full of thank you’s and a belly full of butterflies. (Insert happy dance here).”

