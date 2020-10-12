The cast of Riverdale is feeling grateful! Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Skeet Ulrich, Madelaine Petsch, Mishel Prada, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving together on Sunday, October 11. Thankfully for fans, the stars gave their Instagram followers an inside look into the extravagant meal, which included a turkey, sweet potato gnocchi (thanks to Drew) and pie.

The stars’ Thanksgiving celebration comes a few days after they resumed production on Riverdale season 5 on October 7. It was first reported by Variety on September 29 that filming had to be put on hold due to Vancouver COVID-19 testing delays. The cast first reunited on set after their coronavirus quarantine on September 14. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Instagram on with a photo of the show’s stars and made the epic announcement to fans.

“After fourteen days of quarantining and months of prep, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow,” he wrote on September 13. “Looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang this week. Here we go.”

Now, the cast is officially back and better than ever! When they’re not preparing a Thanksgiving dinner on a Sunday night, some stars are even giving fans an inside look at their days on set.

