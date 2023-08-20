Demi Lovato was Disney Channel royalty at one point! The singer-actress got her start on the children’s network with Camp Rock, eventually leading into multiple Disney shows and movies like Sonny With a Chance, Camp Rock 2 and Princess Protection Program. Since then, the actress took over the music world, releasing multiple successful singles and albums. So, how does the former Disney Channel star look back on their Disney days now?

Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, got real about some of her thoughts on being a child star on the network, during an interview with “Call Her Daddy” in August 2022.

“Every year, I filmed a season of a TV show, I went on tour, I made an album and I shot a movie. I did that for three or four years,” Demi recalled of the huge workload. “If I had a hiatus from my show, I would have the tour bus pull up to the studio and take me on tour for one week or I would fly to London to do promo.”

At 16 years old, Demi woke up one day and “started crying” because she was “so tired,” she told “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper. At the time, Demi said they were bipolar and not medicated so they “kept on pushing” through it all.

On top of that, there was some major “expectations on you to be a role model,” Demi explained. They noted that parties with red cups were a big no for the Disney actors. “If something happened, there would be conversations,” The “La La Land” musician recalled. “That pressure of ‘you are replaceable’ was always there.”

Prior to her tell-all interview with Alex Cooper, Demi revealed she was “grateful” for the opportunities that Disney Channel gave her, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar from March 2020.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities that I got. Do I wish that I’d had more downtime? Yes. I think when you are a teenager and you’re given your big break, you’ll do anything to make it happen,” they shared at the time. “I do feel that a lot of the way some of my life was handled and lived led to me kind of having a bit of a downfall, just because I was so overworked and I wasn’t dedicating enough time to my mental health or my personal life.”

