(G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon, aespa‘s WINTER and IVE’s Liz are an unexpected trio we didn’t know we needed. The three K-pop stars are set to release a single together titled “Nobody.”

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, aespa’s WINTER and IVE’s Liz Collaboration Details

Yup, that’s right, Soyeon, WINTER and Liz will collab for a single titled “Nobody,” which is a part of South Korea’s effort to have the city of Busan chosen as the site for the ‘2030 World Expo.’

Scheduled for release on November 16 at 6 PM KST, the track is produced by El Capitxn, with heartfelt lyrics penned by renowned songwriter, Seo Ji Eum.

All three girls work under different South Korean music labels, with Soyeon hailing from Cube Entertainment, WINTER from SM Entertainment and Liz from Starship Entertainment.

This isn’t the first time Soyeon has worked with SM, as she collaborated on the company’s girl group project titled Station X O in 2018 with the single “Wow Thing.”

Who Are Soyeon, WINTER and Liz?

Along with being (G)I-DLE’s leader, Soyeon is also the main rapper of her group, and has written and composed nearly their entire musical discography. She has also portrayed League of Legends character Akali in the virtual musical groups K/DA and True Damage.

While Soyeon is a trained songwriter, she never intended to be the group’s main songwriter. However, she took over the job out of urgency to debut.

“At first, I really didn’t know I’d be writing these songs,” she revealed to MTV News in 2020. “But our debut was getting delayed because we didn’t have a song. So that’s when I thought, ‘I should write our song,’ and started writing a title track.” As for WINTER, the K-pop star is the main vocalist of aespa, but has also debuted in SM supergroups such as Got the Beat, SM Town and Girls on Top. IVE’s Liz is definitely the newbie of the three K-pop stars, as she debuted with her group less than two years ago. Following their debut, the girls immediately became an overnight sensation and have welcomed record-breaking success.

