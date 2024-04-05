Where are our Logan Huntzberger defenders at? Gilmore Girls alum Matt Czuchry is speaking out about the theory that his character was a bad boyfriend in the series— and his response is very on-brand.

Matt, who starred in the hit show for five seasons as Logan, is finally addressing the claims that his character was less than a stellar beau for Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel). During an April 2024 appearance on the The Talk, the actor was asked if he thought that women’s standards IRL were lowered due to his role.

“We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be in relationships or whatever it may be,” Matt explained. “You know, that show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it and Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who created that show, are amazing artists.”

After seemingly dodging the question, The Resident star continued, “But specific to that take, I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess has his strengths and weaknesses and Dean has [his] strengths and weaknesses that we all do. I think the fun of the show is that you got these characters who are flawed and they have these great pieces.”

Since all of Rory’s love interests were introduced, viewers have argued over who the right choice is! According to Matt, “Everybody debates who’s best for Rory because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up. I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.”

While Matt was only in five seasons, Gilmore Girls ran for seven, airing between 2000 and 2007. The show followed a mother-daughter-duo who went through many challenges throughout the series — and a lot of them were boyfriend-related.

When the audience is first introduced to 16-year-old Rory, they’re shown an intelligent student who sometimes has trouble balancing her studies and love life. Throughout the years, she gets into separate (and sometimes not) relationships with Logan, Dean (played by Jared Padalecki) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). While fans of the show are passionate about their picks, the three actors have never publicly chosen a side.

