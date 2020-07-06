Ever since their debut single “Rainbow” was released on June 25, we’ve been seriously obsessed with Jam Jr.’s newest group, Run The World! The Girl Group comprised of Hayley LeBlanc, Jessalyn Grace, Kheris Rogers and Corinne Joy have officially stepped onto the music scene, and to celebrate the release of their brand new song, the girls caught up with J-14. Not only did they spill some serious tea on the tune, but Hayley, Jessalyn, Kheris and Corinne also opened up about becoming such good friends during the coronavirus quarantine and they shared all the details about their latest sleepover! Make sure to watch the video above.

