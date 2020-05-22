According to Hailey Baldwin, she did not get any plastic surgery! The model just slammed rumors that she had work done after an edited pic started making its way around the internet.

Hailey commented on a side-by-side photo, which showed a snap of her as a teenager, next to a more recent photo, which she claimed was photoshopped. The blonde beauty looked drastically different in the two pics, and when people started to question why she had changed so much over the years, she decided to speak up and set the record straight once and for all.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote on Instagram. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

The original pic has now been taken down, but luckily, fans quickly screenshotted her comment.

For those who missed it, her epic response comes just days after she opened up about the struggles that she faced after marrying Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old admitted that she was “ridden with guilt” in the months that followed her wedding to the superstar.

“I put extra guilt on myself to be this good girl, to fill this role of being like this goody two-shoes good girl, and what I learned leading up to being married is it’s just not realistic,” she explained during an interview on the Hillsong Church‘s YouTube page. “We all wish there were things we had never done, and we all wish there were decisions we didn’t make and mistakes we didn’t make.”

“But what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and bad decision that I made and everything that I was making myself feel guilty for lead to me being married and me being a wife,” she continued. “But I think in the beginning, especially for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s just A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are, and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.”

