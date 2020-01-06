She may be married to a superstar, but Hailey Baldwin‘s life isn’t always full of glitz and glamour. On Friday, January 3, the 23-year-old spoke out about her negative and sometimes toxic experience with social media in a heartfelt Instagram post. Along with a beautiful photo of an island and clear blue ocean, Hailey shared a powerful message about how she loves “connecting with other people.”

“I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others,” the model explained in her lengthy caption. “I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad.”

She continued by explaining to her 24.1 million followers that because she feels “so very very deeply” she often has to deal with nasty commenters tearing her down.

“The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection,” she wrote.

Subsequently Hailey revealed that the constant internet trolls and hate actually does affect her.

“I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!” she admitted. “It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same.”

Before she concluded her post, Mrs. Bieber told fans that her resolution was to “connect more in 2020.”



As fans know this isn’t the first time Hailey has opened up about her social media experience.

In a December 2019 interview with British Vogue she said, “I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

