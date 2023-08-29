She’s red hot! Hailey Bieber stunned in New York City while celebrating the launch of a new Rhode Skin product, on Monday, August 28.

The model rocked a short red dress with matching purse and heels as she was photographed around the city ahead of her event, hosted at the Krispy Kreme in Times Square. While at the donut shop, Hailey posed with various influencers as they celebrated her Rhode Skin and Krispy Kreme collaboration. She’s making the most of what’s been previously declared as “strawberry girl summer,” a trend started by Hailey herself.

“Our new limited edition peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze is here,” the brand shared via Instagram, “Inspired by @KrispyKreme’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnut and filled with fresh strawberry flavor for deliciously glazed lips.”

In various Instagram posts, the brand revealed that the new variation of their iconic Peptide Lip Treatment combines “shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, and babassu for restorative hydration and fluffy moisture” and was mixed “until texture is thick, smooth, and pillowy soft.” Rhode Skin suggested that buyers “gloss lips” for the best use of the product.

The “limited edition” product is “bursting with strawberry flavor for your glossiest, most delicious lips.” Not to mention, “Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnut” for the launch, Rhode Skin announced via Instagram when showing off the product. This truly was a collaboration that was meant to be.

Hailey, for her part, shared photos from her NYC trip, showing off a Rhode Skin billboard in Times Square along with a behind-the-scenes look at her various events.

“Feeling over the moon today,” she captioned the series of Instagram photos. “Thank you thank you thank you!”

Previously, Hailey spoke candidly about the decision to launch her own skincare line and its overnight success of three core products, the Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid and, of course, the Peptide Lip Treatment.

“It’s overwhelming in the most positive way,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a November 2022 interview. “This has far exceeded my hopes and expectations. I really want to keep people excited and keep that momentum.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Hailey in New York City.

