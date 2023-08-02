From Ariel to “Angel”! The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey is making her solo musical debut with her track “Angel,” and the song has a very meaningful message. Keep reading for details on the track, release date and our lyric breakdown.

When Is Halle Bailey Releasing Solo Music?

Halle’s song “Angel” is set to release on Friday August 4. The track marks the singer-songwriter’s first solo song outside of her and her sister Chloe Bailey‘s musical group Chloe x Halle.

In the first teaser of “Angel,” which was released on Wednesday, July 31, multiple videos of Halle growing up are clipped together, while an eerie yet nostalgic solo orchestral instrument plays in the background. Some of the clips include a young Halle gushing about getting her first guitar, to performances with Chloe on stage and finally, to her first live performance singing solo, the song is sure to be about growing up.

Halle isn’t the first sister do go solo, as Chloe released her first solo album, In Pieces, in March 2023.

Halle Bailey ‘Angel’ Song Lyric Breakdown, Meaning

While the full song has yet to be released, we did hear a clip of some of the lyrics in the second teaser for “Angel.” At the end of the video, you can hear Halle singing, “Black girl hair, Black girl with the Black girl hair.”

Many fans are starting to theorize that the song will be addressing the internet’s explosive and divisive reaction to her being cast as Princess Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which premiered in May 2023.

“Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me,” Halle said about getting the part of Ariel on the Facebook Watch series Talks With Mama Tina in December 2021. “Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like me? For Ariel? That just doesn’t … ‘Cause you know, my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

She continued, “So, even the auditioning process, I remember being so scared and so nervous. I think my dad, he one time was like, ‘Let’s run through the lines.’ And I started reading them and I just started sobbing. He’s like, ‘Halle, what’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ I’m just, ‘I can’t believe I’m even gonna go for this.’ But [I’m] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful Black and Brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”

