Do you remember Marnie and Kal from Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge? The actors behind the characters from the 2001 Disney Channel are officially married! That’s right, Kimberly Brown and Daniel Kountz have officially tied the knot — and we have all the details.

On April 19, 2024, the lovebirds wed at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. To announce the news, the pair shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. ‘This Will Be…An Everlasting Love…'” they wrote as the caption in a joint post, alongside a photo of the newlyweds standing beneath a floral arch, joined by their dog.

They wrote in a separate post thanking their friends and family: “We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below.”

To make it even more nostalgic, actress Judith Hoag, who played Kimberly’s mom in Halloweentown, was also in attendance for the wedding.

Their wedding comes nearly two years after originally announcing their engagement in June 2022.

ICYMI, Kimberly and Daniel have known each other for quite a long time! While fans of the throwback flick know that the former Disney Channel stars didn’t end up together in the DCOM, but in real life, that was a totally different story. After not talking for 10 years, the pair reconnected and “unexpectedly fell in love,” according to a TikTok video uploaded by Kimberly in June 2021.

“We first met 20 years ago filming a movie together where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him for the rest of the movie,” the actress said. “In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so. Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So, it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?”

While Kimberly starred as Marnie in three out of the four Halloweentown movies over the years, Daniel only appeared as Kal in the one film.

“I’m glad the fans get a kick out of it,” she also told Bustle in 2018. “And it’s kind of funny, because every time something is posted, there’s usually a new group that sees the picture for the first time and is like, ‘Wait a minute, what?’ It cracks me up. I’m so touched that people even, not only care who I’m dating, but that they wanted to know more.”

