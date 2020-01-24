Singer Halsey has posted an apology to her social media accounts after she unintentionally called for the “collapse” of the One World Trade Center building. On Thursday, January 23, the songstress reacted to a negative album review she got from Pitchfork.

“Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride,” the publication wrote about her recently released, third studio album, Manic.

Halsey was quick to reply to Pitchfork‘s take on Manic with a controversial tweet that read, “Can the basement that they run Pitchfork out of just collapse already?”

Fans quickly called out the 25-year-old for her insensitive words and Halsey noticed her mistake when NBC News reporter Ben Kesslen took to Twitter and wrote, “Losing my mind thinking about the person on Halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of One World Trade.”

The artist responded and explained that she had no idea where Pitchfork‘s offices were located.

“ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm,” Halsey replied in a since-deleted tweet. “Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding.”

This isn’t the first time Halsey has spoken out on social media. Previously, the “Without Me” singer slammed the Grammy Awards after she and Korean-pop band BTS didn’t receive any nominations.

“My fans please do not waste your anger or frustration,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I see a lot of you are upset. Of course I’m sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. I’m here. And everything is gonna stay exactly the same and ‘Without Me’ is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

She added, “BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. The US is so far behind on the whole movement. The time will come.”

