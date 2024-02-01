How tall is Harry Styles? The singer-songwriter pretty much grew up in the spotlight since his One Direction days, and so has his height! We broke down how tall the “As It Was” singer is exactly, as well as gathered some photos that help display his height amongst other celebrities, costars and more.

How Tall Is Harry Styles?

Harry is 6-foot, exactly. That’s right, the former One Direction member is a 6-foot-king.

While the Grammy-winning singer hasn’t really spoken about his thoughts on his height, he has opened up about how fashion has helped him grow as an individual since his boy band days.

While on the X Factor in 2010, the curly-haired cutie and his bandmates wore jeans and t-shirts to perform, keeping a more casual look that often complimented one another.

Now, Harry feels like “you can never be overdressed,” he told Vogue. “There’s no such thing. … Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

When it comes to breaking barriers with his fashion choices, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also told the publication that it’s “really exciting” that the lines between men’s and women’s clothing are “kind of crumbling away.”

“Once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” he explained. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

