Heartbreak High is one of the best teen shows on television right now, with season 2 premiering in April 2024! The Australian series was immediately met with love since its first season premiere, as fans connected to its Gen-Z humor and much-needed representation. While the second season just hit Netflix, audiences are already asking about a third season.

Keep reading for everything we know about season 3.

Has ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 Been Confirmed?

While there is no news of season 3 (yet), the show has already become one of the most watched series on Netflix since its drop on April 11, 2024.

ICYMI, Heartbreak High is a reboot from the ’90s Australian classic of the same name, which ran for seven seasons. The Aussie reboot centers around high school teen Amerie (Ayesha Madon), and stars other Aussie actors such as Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Chloe Hayden, Will McDonald, James Majoos, Gemma Chua-Tran, among others.

When Does ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 3 Come Out?

Until we get a renewal announcement, it’s unclear when a third season of Heartbreak High will be released. However, since season 2 was released one and a half years after the first season, it’s very possible that a potential third season could debut sometime in 2025.

While some teen shows usually fall into exaggerated drama with unrealistic dialogue that feels like an adult copy and pasting Internet slang, the Heartbreak High cast explained that this series felt true to their own time at high school.

“I look at Heartbreak High and it’s definitely still a very genuine representation of my time at high school,” Thomas told Lifehacker in September 2022. “I did feel reading the script that it was a really spot-on representation.”

During a 2024 interview with Refinery29, Chloe explained why the show feels so special for viewers.

“I think if you look at Heartbreak High and you have a look at all these different characters — whether it’s First Nations or non-binary or autistic or whatever story it is that’s being told — you can tell that it’s being told by the person who lived it,” she told the outlet. “I think that makes it really special.”

