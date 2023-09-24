Joe Locke is just getting started! The British actor’s acting debut as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper has skyrocketed his fame and career, even booking him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Keep reading to see Joe’s upcoming acting roles.

In November 2022, it was reported that Joe was would be joining the MCU through the WandaVision spinoff titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously named Agatha: Coven of Chaos).

Joe shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to premiere in late 2023, and will follow Kathryn Hahn as her iconic MCU character of Agatha Harkness. Along with Joe, Kathryn and Elizabeth, Darkhold Diaries will also star Aubrey Plaza, Isabelle Fuhrman, Patti LuPone and Debra Jo Rupp.

While not much is known about Joe’s MCU character yet, Patti shared some juicy details about the series during a 2023 appearance on The View, where she revealed Joe would be playing a “familiar” — whatever that means.

Following the casting news, some Marvel fans were convinced that Joe’s Heartstopper costar, Kit Connor, would also be joining the MCU!

The rumors all began after Kit’s personal trainer, Nathanial Massiah, posted a video titled “Training Movie Star KIT CONNOR For His Next Film” in March 2023, with many fans speculating that that next film would be a Marvel movie.

On top of that, the Marvel superhero that fans are convinced Kit is training for is called the Hulkling. The character is a member of the Young Avengers, a team of superheroes in the Marvel Universe, which is rumored to get its own movie in the near future.

However, in that same video posted by Kit’s trainer, the young actor explained that one reasons he decided to get fit was due to comments he saw from Heartstopper fans, who called him “a bit too skinny” to play the role of Nick Nelson.

“I saw that and was like, ‘Shit.’ I just started eating loads. I was like, ‘If I’m eating this much, I might as well [train],'” the star told Massiah. “I started just doing push-ups, I was doing, like, 200 push-ups a day, and then the only thing that was developing was my chest.”

Even if we don’t see Kit and Joe in the MCU together, we’ll definitely see them in the next season of Heartstopper, which Netflix announced in May 2022.

