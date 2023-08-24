Ready to set sail with the Straw Hat Crew? One Piece is Netflix’s upcoming adaptation based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga and anime of the same name, and will be released on Thursday, August 31. Keep reading to uncover the cast, how old they are IRL and more!

ICYMI, One Piece follows Monkey D. Tuffy, a flexible young boy who sets out to become the “King of The Pirates” by assembling his Straw Hat crew in order to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

“I love the manga, I love the anime, and I know you will love the live-action too,” Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Tuffy, told Collider in June 2023. “I am super excited about this project. We put our heart and soul into it, and you know, I hope that you are entertained, but beyond that, I hope that if you see our show, you decide to also go chase your dreams.

Iñaki will play Monkey D. Tuffy, with Mackenyu as three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as navigator Nami, Taz Skylar as womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as slingshot wielder Usopp.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the amazing characters of One Piece,” Iñaki told Collider. “I think everybody on the cast did an amazing job with their characters, and I am just so excited to bring the Straw Hats to more people, and to the people who are already fans, to be able to relive those amazing iconic moments again.”

While talking with Decider in June 2023, Iñaki explained one of the biggest challenges he faced while portraying the iconic One Piece main character was “adapting something that is huge,” referencing to the show’s huge fanbase.

“How can I translate this rubber-man into live action? In those cases, I really used the anime and manga for reference and I literally tried to replicate the way this guy [Luffy] fights,” he explained. “I can see how this guy fights. Why wouldn’t I use that as a reference? When he throws a punch and he takes it back, he puts his hand on his bicep or his shoulder. So, if he does that, I should do that too, right? And when he’s about to throw a punch, sometimes he lifts up his leg. I just tried to look for those little details in the original product.”

