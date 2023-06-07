Roman Banks Is a Stage Star! The 'HSMTMTS' Actor's Age, Roles, More

He’s making a name for himself both on and off the stage! Roman Banks played Howie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now, he’s taking on a super-iconic role.

It was announced in June 2023 that the former Disney+ actor will be starring as late musical legend Michael Jackson in the MJ The Musical national tour.

“Everyone has such a special connection with Michael Jackson,” the actor shared in his announcement video. “Everyone coming to see the show’s gonna have such an individual experience and so, to bring people joy of all backgrounds is something that I’m very privileged to share.”

Keep reading to meet Roman, get details on his career and more.

Who Is Roman Banks?

The actor, born on October 22, 1998, is known for his Broadway roles and as playing Howie in HSMTMTS.

When taking on the role of Evan Hansen in Dear Even Hansen on Broadway, Roman made history as the first ever BIPOC to play the part.

Was Roman Banks in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’?

The actor played the role of Howie in the show’s second season. He formed a love connection with Dara Reneé‘s character, Kourtney, and serenaded the character with the song “If I Can’t Love Her” from Beauty and the Beast.

“That day was really special,” Roman told J-14 in July 2021. “I knew I was going to sing because I had to sing in my audition, but I never pictured I would get a song. Especially, like, such a long song at that. When [creator] Tim [Federle] told me it was wrapping the episode, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ It was so much fun. I just remember, we just did a lot of takes in the pizza shop and, I mean, it’s very easy to sing to Dara Reneé.”

Is Roman Banks Playing Michael Jackson in ‘MJ The Musical’?

His role as the legendary singer was announced in June 2023. At the time, Christopher Wheeldon, the show’s director and choreographer, gushed over the casting decision.

“I am extremely excited that the incredibly talented Roman Banks will soon be dazzling audiences across America as Michael Jackson in MJ,” he shared in a statement. “Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first national tour.”

Roman, for his part, has stayed tight-lipped about the role, only sharing the news on Instagram, writing, “See you soon.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.