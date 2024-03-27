ILLIT might be HYBE’s newest girl group, but they aren’t their youngest! The K-pop group debuted in March 2024, and includes members include Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha. So, how old are they exactly? Keep reading to learn their ages, zodiac signs and more.

ICYMI, ILLIT is the third girl group to debut under HYBE, BTS’ music company, following Le Sserafim from Source Music in May 2022 and NewJeans from ADOR in July of the same year. The members of ILLIT are all around the same age, with most members born in 2004, which is similar to NewJeans.

The group was formed from R U Next?, a survival show that aired in September 2023 and had over 20 K-pop trainees compete against one another in order to debut as a girl group.

Serving as a collaboration between HYBE and JTBC, ILLIT was formerly known as ILL-IT, and is managed by HYBE sub-label Belift Lab. The group’s name is a mashup between the words “I’ll” and “it,” meaning that you have the potential to be anything if you have the will to do so.

The girls made their debut on March 25, 2024, with their mini album, SUPER REAL ME. The tracklist featured 5 songs: “My World,” “Magnetic,” “Midnight Fiction” and “Lucky Girl Syndrome.”

During a March 2024 interview with Elle, Iroha explained how she wants ILLIT to make an impact with their music.

“I want to make everyone feel that enjoying music is more enjoyable than anything else in the world,” she explained. “I recommend you all go listen to ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’ when you want to raise your tension, and ‘Midnight Fiction’ at dawn or on your way home from work.”

The 5-member group was originally a sextet, as former member Youngseo left the group in January 2024, pre-debut.

“Following in-depth discussions about future activities, Belift Lab and Youngseo have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the exclusive contract,” Belift Lab announced on Weverse on January 7, 2024.

“I’ll-It will be debuting as a five-member group. We are committed to fully supporting I’ll-It’s debut and subsequent engagements,” the company continued. “This mutual decision has been made after careful consideration, honoring the artist’s wishes. We kindly ask for no unwarranted speculations or misunderstandings.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the ages of ILLIT, their zodiac signs and birthdays.

