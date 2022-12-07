Demi Lovato is back in the music studio just months after releasing their 8th album, HOLY FVCK, on August 19, 2022. This will be the “Skin of My Teeth” singer’s ninth album, and the third album she’s worked on in the past three years, with Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over being released in 2021. Keep reading for details on Demi’s new music, album and more.

Is Demi Lovato Working On New Music?

The singer-songwriter announced that she is already back in the studio in a TikTok posted on December 4.

“When [you’re] getting back in the studio,” Demi captioned the clip while lip syncing a a sound saying: “Here we go! Here the f–k we go! Here the f–k we go!”

Demi Lovato’s ‘HOLY FVCK’ Album

Demi’s most recent album HOLY FVCK explored a different side of the singer, leaning into rock and pop-punk vibes befitting of the Disney Channel alum who starred in a movie called Camp Rock.

On top of that, the “29” singer teased in a January 2022 Instagram post that she’s not releasing any more “pop music” in the future, writing that HOLY FVCK serves as a “funeral for my pop music.” Demi explained later that the process of making HOLY FVCK has been the “most fulfilling yet.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from June 9, 2022, Demi explained to the tonight show host that she is especially “really proud” of the fact that her the pop-punk album was recorded totally “clean and sober.”

“I’ve definitely been through a ton, that’s no secret to the world. After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am,” she said.

“The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one, I’m really, really proud about.”

