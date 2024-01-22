Is Dominic Fike off the market? The singer-songwriter is sparking dating rumors with a certain someone, just a year after confirming his breakup with Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer. Keep reading for everything we know

Is Dominic Fike Single?

Dominic, 28, sparked dating rumors with Grace Nickels, 22, in January 2024, after the two were spotted making out in New York City. ICYMI, Grace is Emma Roberts‘ younger sister, and the two share the same mother, Kelly Cunningham, but different fathers.

The two have yet to address romance rumors, but that same day Grace posted a cryptic TikTok to the popular song “touch tank” by quinnie, which had fans speculating it was about her rumored new beau.

When Did Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer Date?

Dominic and Hunter met on the set of Euphoria in 2021 and had quite the whirlwind romance. The “Babydoll” singer confirmed their relationship during an interview with GQ from May 2022, making reference to working with his “girlfriend” on season 2 of the HBO teen drama. He also revealed that this helped them fast-track their romance.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” he said. “Some people fall in love, like, f–king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

From then, they were spotted at red carpet events on multiple occasions and even showed each other off on social media. While they didn’t confirm their split publicly, it appears they’ve gone their separate ways as of July 2023.

“I’m just done being in relationships right now, and I’ve always been in these public relationships dude. Have you noticed that? Jesus f–king Christ. Can I give it a break?” he shared on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in July 2023. “It’s not that hard to not date a f–king other famous person. I’m just saying my f–king — I’m always folding on that because every time I go through a breakup now it’s like I got to see somebody on a damn billboard.”

