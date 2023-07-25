Did High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just answer a longtime question? In July 2023, the show dropped a first look at the final season’s premiere episode — dropping via Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9 — and Lucas Grabeel made his return as Ryan Evans.

ICYMI, the final season of HSMTMTS is totally meta with various OG High School Musical stars returning to East High to film a fourth movie, a reunion of sorts. When singing a new original song, titled “High School Reunion,” fans got an update on what characters like Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman), Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu), Martha Cox (Kaycee Stroh) and Ryan are doing now. At one point, Ryan runs off stage and kisses his apparent boyfriend, played by Scott Hoying.

“This means so much to me that you are here,” Ryan said in the scene.

Keep reading for more details on the character’s sexuality and more.

Is Ryan Evans From ‘High School Musical’ Gay?

“I came up to Kenny [Ortega] one day and was like, ‘Hey, so can we talk about the character for a second? Ryan’s gay, right?’” Lucas recalled during an interview with TMZ from July 2020. “He was like, ‘Well, I mean, it’s a touchy subject sometimes with children’s programming — I’m not sure if Disney is ready now for that kind of thing. I absolutely agree that he is and I think we have an opportunity here to showcase a real person.’”

At at the time, Lucas said he wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to reprise his role as Ryan.

“There are so many amazingly talented gay actors that could do it as well, so if High School Musical was made today — I don’t know if I would play Ryan,” he added. “I would love to, but the last thing I want to do is take an opportunity away from other people. As a straight white man, I know that even without trying, I have taken opportunities away from other people.”

Why Wasn’t Ryan Evans Gay in the ‘High School Musical’ Movies?

Kenny actually answered this question.

“We decided he’s probably going to come out in college,” the director told Variety in June 2020. “It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colors come forward.”

The Descendants director went on to explain why he “didn’t think at the time” that Ryan should be openly gay.

“I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet,” he shared. “So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab. They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.