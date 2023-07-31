Is JoJo Siwa off the market? After two very public relationships in 2022, fans are wondering if the Nickelodeon alum is taking a dating break or if she’s in a relationship. Keep reading for updates on JoJo’s love life.

Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating Now? 2023 Update

“No, I’m not [dating anyone],” JoJo revealed during an episode “The Viall Files” podcast in July 2023. “I’m as single as a Pringle.”

However, the Dance Moms alum did reveal that she has a person she’s interested in, confirming that that person knows that JoJo likes her. She was then asked about her type, which she revealed was, “Masculine, taller than me, someone who is not in the industry.”

JoJo explained that her past two girlfriends were both “very public relationships,” which became an issue after the internet started to compare the two.

“I told myself no matter who that next person [I’m dating] is, I wanna keep it private,” she explained. “But then it’s like the world wants [to know] even more, like, ‘Ugh!'”

Who Has JoJo Siwa Dated?

JoJo’s last public relationship was with Avery Cryus, who originally confirmed their relationship in September 2022, after JoJo shared a TikTok video of her and Avery cuddling and kissing in a photo booth.

However, Avery confirmed their split in a TikTok video posted in December 2022, after she shared clips from her vacation cruise with JoJo and friends. In one clip, JoJo gives Avery a gift while saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.”

Avery later explained their split in a comment under the video. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Prior to Avery, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of the summer, which Kylie revealed in August 2022. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

