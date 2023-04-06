Is JoJo Siwa off the market? Again? The Nickelodeon alum posted a TikTok seemingly teasing a new girlfriend months after her split with TikToker Avery Cyrus. Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating Now?

It looks like JoJo is back in the dating game! The Dance Moms alum posted a TikTok in April 2023, which included multiple photos of her and a mysterious new woman.

JoJo captioned the video, “happy feelings are meant to be shared.”

Throughout the TikTok, JoJo is seen showing off a box of fresh cookies, seemingly from her new girlfriend, with the caption, “MY PRECIOUS GIRL WHAT!!!!! Thank you for the cookie surprise.”

The next photo shows herself eating the sweet baked goods, writing, “I’m so happy. I love you.”

JoJo has yet to announce the name of her new girlfriend and has yet to show her face.

Who Has JoJo Siwa Dated?

Prior to this spring romance, JoJo and TikToker Avery Cyrus took their romance public in September 2022 after months of fan speculation. However, the romance was brief as Avery confirmed their split in December of that year.

Avery confirmed the two had parted ways in a TikTok posted on December 17, 2022. Avery shared clips from her vacation cruise with JoJo and friends, and in one clip, JoJo gives Avery a gift while saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.”

Avery later explained their split in a comment under the video. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

However, shortly after confirming their breakup, JoJo’s mom posted a TikTok of the “Boomerang” singer saying that she felt like she was “used,” hinting at her ex-girlfriend.

“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” Avery told E! News just one day after JoJo’s comments about being used. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.” “I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” Avery added. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.” Prior to Avery, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of summer 2022, which Kylie revealed in August of that year. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

