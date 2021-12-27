A new love for JoJo Siwa? The internet star has been sparking romance rumors with TikTok star Katie Mills.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was first spotted with Katie in multiple TikTok videos shared throughout December 2021. In one video — shared via Katie’s page — the pair were dancing along to the song “You’re a Jerk” by the New Boyz. In a second, they were in matching shirts inspired by the movie Elf, and Katie even planted a smooch on JoJo’s cheek.

After the TikTok videos went viral, the duo sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns game in L.A. They were photographed munching on snacks and filming what appeared to be more TikTok dances during and after the game. Neither JoJo nor Katie have confirmed the status of their relationship as of now.

The former Dance Moms personality came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and introduced fans to her now ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

“It’s wild to me because I look at people who are called gay icons … and to be in that category at 18 is just insane. And just because of who I am, it feels amazing,” JoJo shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. “I am so happy with the outcome of me coming out. The world has taken it so positively, and it’s impacted so many young kids in such a way that hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little,’ that makes me know the kids that are little have someone like me, too.”

Around the same time, JoJo announced that she and Kylie had split.

“She is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life,” the “Boomerang” songstress said of her ex on the “This Is Paris” podcast in November 2021. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.” Amid the split, JoJo told Us Weekly that she’s still looking for a “cuddle buddy.” “Cuddling is great. Movies are nice. Kisses are great. … I’m not opposed to [dating], if there’s somebody that enters my life tomorrow that I think is awesome and treats me wonderful[ly],” JoJo shared. “Would I take things very slow because of the position that I’m in? Absolutely. But would a cuddle date hurt anybody? No.” Scroll through our gallery to meet JoJo’s rumored girlfriend Katie.

