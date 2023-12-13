Noah LaLonde is the internet’s newest heartthrob! The actor plays Cole Walter in Netflix’s newest hit series, My Life with the Walter Boys, and fans are obsessed with his portrayal of the brooding, older brother character — already gaining comparisons to Conrad from The Summer I Turned Pretty. That being said, viewers are dying to know of the actor’s relationship status IRL. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Noah LaLonde Single?

Noah, 25, appears to be single at the moment, looking at his social media accounts.

ICYMI, My Life with the Walter Boys follows Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, a high school student who ends up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado after the tragic death of her parents and sister. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah) — leading to a love triangle.

Prior to booking My Life with the Walter Boys, Noah revealed to J-14 exclusively that he worked as waiter at a Los Angeles restaurant — which is actually where he found out he got the role of Cole!

"[I found out] in the parking lot of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse," he recalled to J-14. "I called my dad, I called my manager, I went back, grabbed the burger from the line and served it to my one customer and then went out and everyone was like, 'Are you going to quit? Are you going to quit?' I was like, 'I got to work the next couple days because I don't know.' So it was an incredible feeling." While My Life with the Walter Boys is definitely Noah's biggest role so far, the Netflix star has made appearances in shows and movies such as Criminal Minds, Asbury Park, Deer Camp '86 and short films such as Help Wanted, Summer Flings & Funerals, The Smile I Wear and Toby with an i. "My words wouldn't do it justice… so I'll just say this: gratitude and excitement," Noah wrote via Instagram after the news of his Netflix casting dropped. "Grateful for countless people… you know who you are. Excited like never before, to be on this journey…"

