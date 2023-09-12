RM is often referred to as “so boyfriend” by fans, to describe his style and personal taste — but is he someone’s IRL boyfriend?! Keep reading for details on the BTS leader’s love life, rumored relationships and more.

Is RM Single?

It’s unclear what RM’s current relationship status is. However, that’s because it’s unclear for most K-pop idols.

Like most K-pop fans know, it’s extremely difficult for Korean idols to date — especially publicly. After a K-pop star is spotted out with someone, it sparks a heavy social media debate, with “fans” digging into their personal lives and begging them to be single. In fact, many K-pop labels even have dating bans so that their artists can seem “available” to their fans — weird, right?

While RM has never had a public relationship (and probably never will), the leader of BTS has been at the center of a few dating rumors. The most recent being in January 2022, after a celebrity gossip account claimed that RM had been dating a “wealthy, non-celebrity woman” since 2019. However, RM’s music company Big Hit Entertainment immediately refuted the claims, saying, “It is not true that RM is in a relationship,” in a statement.

Another very interesting and recurring rumor that fans have spread is that RM has a “secret wife,” which is not based in reality and has been confirmed as false.

Are Any Members of BTS Dating?

No member of BTS has *ever* publicly confirmed that they are in relationships, which BTS member Suga opened up about back in 2018 with Elle Girl Russia. “I don’t believe that we can date someone,” he explained. “We don’t even have time to meet our family members.”

He also revealed that, even if BTS members were to date, they could never have a traditional relationship.

However, the BTS rapper might have changed his tune as the group opened up about dating during their Rolling Stone June 2021 cover story, and whether they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” Suga said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

