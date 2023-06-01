Is Shay Mitchell Single? Details on Matte Babel Relationship, Marriage

Are there wedding bells in Shay Mitchell‘s future? The Pretty Little Liars alum has been candid about her relationship with Matte Babel and their plans for marriage.

“I love the word partner,” the actress shared during a May 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “He’s my partner in a lot of things.”

Shay added, “He helps me with so much with my business. Obviously, we’re partners in raising our girls together. He’s my partner in life that we’re living right now, and I like it.”

Is Shay Mitchell Single?

The Canadian actress has been in a relationship with Matte since 2017.

Are Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel Married?

Currently, the couple is not married and has no plans to walk down the aisle.

“I will never, like, never say never about anything, but I just was never that girl that like, who had a Pinterest board of her wedding,” Shay explained during the podcast episode. “And my parents have been married for like 38, maybe even 40 years, and they’ve had an amazing relationship, but it just wasn’t something that I wanted.”

The BÉIS founder went on to say that “a piece of paper and a big celebration and a ring” does not “justify my love.” However, she would love to plan a “commitment ceremony” in the future.

“Maybe in like 10 years,” Shay shared. “I could look at him and be like, ‘Hey, we should have a celebration because we just did that. Look at our girls were like in high school and like, we crushed it. We went through storms and we are here and we are standing. And we’re like high five, because we just did that.'”

Do Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel Have Kids?

Together the couple shares two daughters. Their first child, Atlas, was born in October 2019.

“I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” Shay told Vogue following Atlas’ birth. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

Their second daughter, Rome, was born in May 2022.

“People used to tell me going from zero to one was nothing compared to going from one to two, and that could not be truer,” she told People in October 2022. “Now I look back and I’m like, how did having one kid seem difficult for me?”

