On Thursday, December 5, YouTube took a trip down memory lane and revisited the biggest viral videos from this year their 2019 YouTube Rewind. After watching the annual video, Jake Paul took to his Twitter and called out the video streaming platform for their “awful” round-up.

“YouTube rewind was awful,” he wrote. “Basically a top 10 video on steroids but we learned nothing about those videos if we hadn’t seen them. It was basically a terrible music video?”

For those who don’t know, each year YouTube releases a video which recaps the biggest moments and events on the internet from the past year. The website has received major criticism from viewers who disliked the past two year’s videos — 2018’s rewind was the most disliked video in YouTube’s history.

In his series of tweets, Jake proposed that those behind the yearly round-up reach out to creators for assistance in the creating future rewinds.

“I’m just saying utilize the amazing people [and] storytellers on your platform who understand YOUTUBE. So it’s organic!” he wrote. “I think the rewind should also be turned into something positive that propels the community into next year or sends a message of what we as a [YouTube] community stand for.”

He also shared with followers how the YouTube platform has changed lives and that is what should be highlighted for everyone.

“YouTube creates culture and movements and changes people’s lives for the better but MEDIA and outsiders don’t really see this as much as the creators and fans on the platform do,” he said. “So how can we highlight that and make it cooler be a part of this community in the rewind, which gets so much exposure [and] attention.”

Before he signed off from the social media site, Jake sent a message directly to YouTube and said, “SOMEONE INSIDE THOSE FANCY OFFICES NEEDS TO STEP IT UP.”

Looks like YouTube viewers will have to wait until next year to see if they use the content creators’ ideas for future rewinds.

