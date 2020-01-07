James Charles Says He's 'Scared' After 'Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller DMs Him

This might just be the YouTube collaboration fans never knew they needed. On Saturday, January 4, James Charles revealed that Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller just called him out in the most hilarious way.

For those who missed it, the YouTube star took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m scared,” alongside a photo of his Instagram DMs with the 53-year-old reality star. After James posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, Abby Lee responded and told the beauty guru to “turn those feet out.” Naturally, he was quick to reply and said “yes ma’am” along with a skull and laughing face emoji.

The dance teacher was quick to respond to James’ tweet that included the screenshot of their conversation.

“I see everything!!!” she hilariously reminded him

Fans are hoping that these two drop an epic YouTube collaboration on James’ channel sometime soon. Maybe he’ll do her makeup or even better, maybe she’ll do his makeup. There’s so much content that can come out of this new friendship and now that their Instagram DMs are open, anything is possible.

As fans know, Abby Lee has previously appeared in her former dance student JoJo Siwa‘s YouTube videos so she’s no stranger to the video streaming platform. In October 2019, the ALDC owner and current Dance Moms cast members hit the stage and performed alongside the songstress during one of the stops on her wildly popular D.R.E.A.M. Tour.

Previously, in January 2019, Abby Lee sat in the passenger’s seat of JoJo’s “D.R.E.A.M.” car and let the 16-year-old drive her around Los Angeles for a video called “DRIVING WITH ABBY LEE.” The dance teacher — who was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018 — was in high spirits as she was filmed teaching her young protégée how to drive.

Here’s to hoping for more Abby Lee YouTube videos in 2020.

